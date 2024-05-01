Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.07 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

