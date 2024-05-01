CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CureVac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVAC. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

CureVac Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $2.52 on Monday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 95.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CureVac by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CureVac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Articles

