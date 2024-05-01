Cwm LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.