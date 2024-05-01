Cwm LLC Buys 6,972 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,242,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 992,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

