Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

