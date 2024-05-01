Cwm LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $174.17 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

