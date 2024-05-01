Cwm LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

