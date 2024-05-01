Cwm LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,043,359 shares of company stock worth $2,891,410,958 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

