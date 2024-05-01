Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after buying an additional 674,549 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,586,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,410,000 after buying an additional 252,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,078,000 after purchasing an additional 96,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.