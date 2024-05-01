Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

