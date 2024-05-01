Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 232,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

