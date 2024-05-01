Cwm LLC Sells 619 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

