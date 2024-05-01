D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $158.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.13. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

