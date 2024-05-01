DA Davidson Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $59.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.30 on Monday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

