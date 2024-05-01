Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $21.75. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 251,178 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

