David A. Hedges Purchases 10,000 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Hedges purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,268.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 0.49. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

About Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

