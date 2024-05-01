David L. Deninno Sells 3,016 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 3,016 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $487,023.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:WAB opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $167.49.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
