David L. Deninno Sells 3,016 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 3,016 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $487,023.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $167.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

