Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DINT opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

