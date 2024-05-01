Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 5.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.70. 267,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 837,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,781 shares of company stock worth $883,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.