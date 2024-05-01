Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 927,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the previous session’s volume of 207,608 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $20.76.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

