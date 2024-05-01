Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,788,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 17,747,797 shares.The stock last traded at $8.66 and had previously closed at $7.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter.

