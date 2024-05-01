Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,788,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 17,747,797 shares.The stock last traded at $8.66 and had previously closed at $7.15.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $957.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.