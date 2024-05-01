DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.35 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 116.24% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

TSE DRT opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$129.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,261.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.82.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.