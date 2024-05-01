Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$92,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Parr sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$92,000.00.
Discovery Silver Stock Performance
DSV stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
About Discovery Silver
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
Further Reading
