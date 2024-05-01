DMC Global (BOOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
