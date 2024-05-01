Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.03) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
