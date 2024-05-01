Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $529.27 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

