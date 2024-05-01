DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $56.00 at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

DKNG opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $4,057,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $282,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

