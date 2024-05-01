Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.52. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.33.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 110.79% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

