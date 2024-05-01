DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

DURECT Price Performance

DRRX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 323.16% and a negative return on equity of 316.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

