DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of DZS worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Merlin Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 199.7% during the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 36,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.
DZS Stock Performance
NASDAQ DZSI opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DZS Profile
DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.
