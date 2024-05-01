E Follin Smith Sells 3,671 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

