Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 6.5% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 881,570 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $772.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 84.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.72%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

