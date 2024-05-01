East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,927,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 19,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Price Performance
East Buy stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. East Buy has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
About East Buy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than East Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.