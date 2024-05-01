East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,927,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 19,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

East Buy Price Performance

East Buy stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. East Buy has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

About East Buy

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

