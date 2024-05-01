EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, with a total value of C$28,740.00.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 2,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$57,588.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.83 per share, with a total value of C$33,362.00.

On Friday, April 12th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.75 per share, with a total value of C$111,604.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$24.16 on Wednesday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$570.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.47.

AutoCanada last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.95.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

