EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, with a total value of C$28,740.00.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 2,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$57,588.00.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.83 per share, with a total value of C$33,362.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.75 per share, with a total value of C$111,604.79.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.
AutoCanada Price Performance
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$24.16 on Wednesday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$570.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.95.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.