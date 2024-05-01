Edward J. Ludwig Sells 9,818 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

