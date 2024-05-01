Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.05

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 1115938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $385,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $13,005,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

