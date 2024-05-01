Energy Vault (NRGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energy Vault Price Performance
Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Vault
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,966 shares of company stock worth $124,984. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Vault
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.