Energy Vault (NRGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Vault

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,966 shares of company stock worth $124,984. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.