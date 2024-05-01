Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect Enlight Renewable Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ENLT opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.
About Enlight Renewable Energy
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
