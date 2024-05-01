Enovis (ENOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.50-$2.65 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.97. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

