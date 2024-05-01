Enovis (ENOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.50-$2.65 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enovis Price Performance
ENOV opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.97. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Enovis
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.