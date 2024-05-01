Enviri (NVRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Enviri to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enviri to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enviri Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NVRI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Enviri (NYSE:NVRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.