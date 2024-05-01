Enviri (NVRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Enviri to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enviri to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enviri Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NVRI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

