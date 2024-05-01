Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,488,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

