Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EB opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $537.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

