Everi (EVRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Everi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.05. Everi has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
