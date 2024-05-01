Everi (EVRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.05. Everi has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

