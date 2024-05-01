Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EPM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $180.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 54,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

