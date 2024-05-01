Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.22. Evotec shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 79,727 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evotec from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

