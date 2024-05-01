Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.