Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Buys $27,842.49 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,015,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,334,861.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Expensify Stock Performance
EXFY stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXFY
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.