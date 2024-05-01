Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Buys $27,842.49 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,015,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,334,861.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expensify by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $178,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Expensify by 93.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

