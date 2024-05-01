Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $100.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 43.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 288,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

