Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Fairfax India Stock Down 0.7 %

FFXDF opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

