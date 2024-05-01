Faith L. Charles Buys 7,550 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Faith L. Charles purchased 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $24,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,323 shares in the company, valued at $256,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.01.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.